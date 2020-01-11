Five prison officers are injured in attack by a single inmate

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

5 jail officers have been injured in a brutal assault by an inmate who had simply been transferred from a excessive safety jail.

The officers have been attacked at 2pm on Friday at HMP Bristol. The 5 injured officers have been all taken to hospital the place they obtained medical remedy.

Avon and Somerset police are investigating the incident.

In keeping with the BBC, not one of the injured jail officers suffered life-threatening accidents.

The assault comes after a terrorist assault in HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire the place a jihadi extremist and an confederate attacked employees with make-shift knives and pretend suicide vests.

Sarah Rigby of the Jail Officers Affiliation stated the suspect ought to by no means have been moved from a excessive safety unit.

She stated: ‘Employees at HMP Bristol haven’t but been issued with PAVA [pepper spray] and inflexible bar handcuffs and it’s doable that the PAVA significantly may have protected employees higher throughout this incident.

‘The POA once more needs to reiterate that the employer should difficulty this protecting gear on the earliest alternative to supply higher protections for the employees finishing up their duties in a harmful, hostile surroundings.’

Jail authorities confirmed an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The HM Inspector of Prisons criticised the jail in its most up-to-date report and despatched an pressing letter to the Secretary of State accountable to specific their considerations.

The unannounced inspection, which passed off in Might and June of 2019 discovered main considerations about how new prisoners arriving within the jail have been processed.

The report claimed: ‘Assist for brand spanking new arrivals was inconsistent and weak. Too many prisoners felt unsafe, and ranges of violence have been larger than in related prisons, and better than on the time of the earlier inspection.

‘A spread of actions had been taken to make the jail safer however these have been poorly coordinated and never measured for effectiveness.

‘Use of segregation, adjudications and drive have been all excessive, and managerial oversight was missing.’