Five Telugu cinema directors who made an impact in 2010s; we bet you will agree

SS Rajamouli with Junior NTR and Ram Charan at RRR film opening ceremony

Huge adjustments have come on the earth of Telugu cinema within the final decade. The credit score of this goes to the actors, producers, administrators and the group of all of the coming of age motion pictures. Allow us to check out 5 administrators who made their mark within the Telugu movie trade within the 2010s.

Rajamouli

The maverick director deserves the highest place within the record of greatest administrators. With the Baahubali franchise, launched in 2015 and 2017 in two elements, he grew to become in style throughout India and globally.

Rajamouli laid the right path for a lot of administrators to make pan-Indian movies. A lot earlier than that, he made two wonderful movies known as Maryada Ramanna and Eega, in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Maryada Ramanna was based mostly on Buster Keaton’s movie Our Hospitality, which launched in 1923. Eega is the story of a person who’s incarnated right into a housefly to take revenge.

Director Sukumar with Junior NTR

Sukumar

Sukumar made 100% Love in 2011 and it was a blockbuster on the field workplace. The film additionally gave a lift to Naga Chaitanya’s profession. In 2014, he made an experimental movie known as 1-Nenokkadine. The movie was criticised initially however was liked by the viewers later as they took a while to grasp the complexity of the story.

Then comes Nannaku Prematho in 2016, which is a recent story with wonderful performances by Jr NTR and Jagapathi Babu. Sukumar’s current flick Rangasthalam, which launched in 2018, has been showered with quite a few awards on the Filmfare just lately. Ram Charan and Samantha went into the pores and skin of their characters and the celebs who’re often seen is posh roles performed illiterates from a village. Kudos to their efforts.

Nag Ashwin

The person wants no introduction. He has made solely two movies until now however each of them have been wonderful. He’s the person behind Mahanati, a Keerthy Suresh starrer, the movie which is being showered with awards for a yr and a half. The movie obtained the Greatest Movie Award at Nationwide Movie Awards just lately, whereas Nag Ashwin and Keerthy Suresh received the Greatest Director and Greatest Actress awards respectively.

The movie was an ode to Savithri, the legendary actress and Nag has handled the movie like a professional. His first movie as a director is Yevade Subramanyam, which launched in 2015. It is usually a feel-good movie and has Vijay Deverakonda in a key position apart from Nani and Malavika Nair.

Koratala Siva

Mohanlal, Junior NTR and Koratala

Koratala Siva labored as a dialogue and scriptwriter for a lot of movies earlier than the discharge of his first movie as a director. The Prabhas starrer Mirchi, which launched in 2013, marks his directorial debut. Srimanthudu in 2015, Janatha Storage in 2016 after which Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018, this director has made 4 movies until now and all of them have been blockbusters. He’s all set to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his fifth movie.

Nandini Reddy

Nandini stood out from many different administrators within the trade. Her first movie as director is Ala Modalaindi, which launched in 2011. The movie set a development of new-age romantic comedy movies. Although her subsequent movie Jabardasth was a catastrophe on the field workplace, Nandini managed to make an influence on the viewers with Kalyana Vaibhogame. Her current flick Oh Child! with Samantha introduced her again into the limelight.



