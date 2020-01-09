Five women throw punches during wild brawl outside a Manhattan bar

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Wigs went flying when a bar combat spilled onto a Manhattan avenue early Thursday morning.

In a surprising video, no less than 5 ladies are seen throwing punches at each other simply earlier than 3am on the Faces & Names Lounge and Bar on 54th Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

The ladies fought exterior the bar, grabbing at one another’s hair and slamming each other in opposition to the partitions.

One girl is seen kicking one other girl in her abdomen as two males attempt to break up the brawl.

At one level, two of the ladies are seen selecting up their wigs and placing them on whereas one other sits on the steps.

Inside seconds somebody kicks the lady who was sitting down within the again. She then springs to her ft and the brawl begins yet again.

A short while later, police arrive to the scene however in the end no arrests had been made.

In accordance with NBC, witnesses advised police that the combat began when a bartender advised somebody to depart the institution.

That individual then allegedly attacked the bartender.

A gaggle reportedly tried to defend the bartender whereas one other group recorded the incident.

The ladies who had been defending the bartender did not need to be recorded so when the second group refused to cease filming, the combat broke out.

No collection accidents had been reported.

