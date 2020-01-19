‘Fixing Kingpin’ Chawla likely to be flown on Monday, top bookies jittery

What’s Saradha ponzi rip-off?













The UK Residence Division is anticipated to provide a last go-ahead to extradite cricket betting kingpin Sanjeev Chawla to India on Monday.

The UK Excessive Courtroom had dispatched a sealed envelope to Residence Division to take a last name on Chawla, whose attraction towards extradition was turned down by two judges of the Excessive Courtroom on Thursday, extremely positioned sources in Delhi Police informed IANS.

London primarily based businessman Sanjeev Chawla, who turned a significant bookie for the D-company within the late 1990s, can be the second particular person to be extradited from London for the reason that UK signed an extradition treaty with India in 1992.

Sources mentioned Chawla is anticipated to be flown to India on an Air India flight reaching Delhi early Tuesday morning. Ram Gopal Naik, DCP Crime, Delhi Police, is presently in London together with his staff to take custody of Chawla, as soon as the UK Residence Division points an order for the bookie’s launch.

Sanjeev ChawlaTwitter

“The High Court has already given its orders. Now we are only awaiting certain extradition formalities to be carried out by the Home Department. It seems by Monday afternoon we will have the orders in hand,” mentioned an official of the Delhi Police Crime Department.

Sources mentioned that Chawla operated one of many largest betting syndicates in late ’90s beneath the patronage of Mumbai-based enterprise tycoons and operatives of D-Firm. Whereas Chawla fastened matches via high cricketers in South Africa, India, Pakistan and different international locations, D-Firm ensured that bids are settled easily via abroad hawala transactions.

“Though Chawla is being brought to India after 19 years, his interrogation in Delhi would expose several big faces in the cricketing world,” mentioned Ajay Raj Sharma, who was the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2000 when the match-fixing scandal rocked the sporting fraternity.

Pink ballTwitter/BCCI

Sharma had personally supervised the enquiry which noticed former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje and later Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin being banned from the gentleman’s recreation for all times.

After Sharma’s retirement as DG, BSF, the investigation was just about shelved by his successors. In 2013, the then Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar instructed the staff to finish the investigation and file the cost sheet.

“On the day of my retirement, I signed the file to charge sheet the accused in the match-fixing scandal. Later when I retired, I pursued with the then Joint CP Crime, Alok Kumar, to process the extradition request for Sanjeev Chawla who was reportedly hiding in the UK. I am thankful that Crime Branch officers followed the case,” Neeraj Kumar informed IANS.

Kumar additionally unearthed the spot-fixing scandal in Indian Premier League which caught a number of high crickets within the internet. The spot-fixing scandal was patronised by D-Firm boss Dawood Ibrahim and his lieutenant Chhota Shakeel.