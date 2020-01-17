Flames edge Leafs in a duel of all-star goalkeepers

Two goalies headed to the NHL all-star recreation placed on an early showcase Thursday at Scotiabank Enviornment.

After greater than 80 mixed pictures, the Calgary Flames’ David Rittich emerged the winner over Frederik Andersen of the Maple Leafs in a 2-1 shootout, topping 35 regulation/time beyond regulation saves by denying Jason Spezza, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner within the tiebreaker. Matthew Tkachuk had the one shootout aim for the guests.

The Leafs should have felt the cold-weather snap outdoors. Their offence, so efficient at residence of late, was frozen out by Rittich. However at the very least Toronto halted an alarming string of 4 video games with at the very least 4 objectives in opposition to.

You understand it’s a foul night time offensively when the Leafs’ vaunted energy play comes up empty on 4 probabilities. However simply earlier than the final one expired halfway by means of the third, John Tavares spied William Nylander with a free stick within the blue paint and it was tied.

Calgary had taken the initiative when Derek Ryan bought between Rasmus Sandin and Cody Ceci to tip a second-period Travis Hamonic shot previous Andersen.

The Leafs had two early harm scares, dropping ahead Pierre Engvall for many of the first interval after successful and heavy fall to the ice. He got here again to start out the second interval, however Travis Dermott then took a Sean Monahan shot off the instep that wanted a while on the bench to be shaken off. Two different defencemen, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, are already out with comparable long-term accidents.

Toronto’s power-play taking pictures and passing have been only a tad off on the primary three alternatives. Pucks that discovered their means on web have been denied by Rittich, named to the all-star contest as a substitute earlier this week for Darcy Kuemper.

“Who would think, four or five years ago, I was in the Czech League and never thinking of the NHL,” Rittich mentioned Thursday morning. “Now, I have an opportunity to be with the best players in the world.”

Amongst these Leafs annoyed have been Matthews, who was looking for his 35th aim and 28th at residence, stopped by Rittich on a late-game 2-on-1 with Andreas Johnsson. So, too, was linemate Marner, hoping to increase his factors streak to 9 video games. Their left winger, Zach Hyman, was moved with Tavares and Nylander at even-strength to start the third interval, whereas Johnsson switched to Matthews/Marner.

There have been at the very least three former Leafs captains on the recreation, membership ambassadors Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour and the just lately idled Dion Phaneuf, a visitor of membership president Brendan Shanahan, who could also be wanting on the subsequent stage of his profession.

The Leafs have one recreation remaining — Saturday at residence in opposition to Chicago — earlier than an eight-day hiatus that encompasses the all-star break.

On the high of Toronto and Calgary’s to-do listing by means of 82 video games is a playoff spot and home-ice benefit. However for all Canadian groups, there might be extra incentives, resembling beating a northern rival and ending with the very best document among the many seven Nice White North franchises.

In head-to-head matches involving all Canadian groups earlier than the sport, the Winnipeg Jets have the very best factors proportion (.750), adopted by Montreal (.708), the Flames and Leafs (at a good .667 and .628), trailed by Edmonton (.458), Ottawa (.428) and Vancouver (.364).

Toronto backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson agreed there’s a rivalry among the many seven golf equipment, that’s boiling beneath the playoff race. He’s from north of Toronto, however began his profession in Winnipeg.

“Especially with Canadian players, you’re aware of it,” Hutchinson mentioned earlier than the sport. “And it’s good while you get on the market and there’s just one anthem. The sport will get going faster.

“We don’t neglect they beat us in Calgary (Four-2 a month in the past, Toronto’s solely loss on its Alberta/B.C. swing). On the finish of the 12 months, it’s a kind of cool issues. To listen to you have got the very best document amongst Canadian groups, it means one thing.”

Eight Ontario-born Flames, together with Toronto native and captain Mark Giordano hoped to take a step in direction of that on Thursday.

