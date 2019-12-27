December 27, 2019 | 2:58pm

A report producer who was as soon as on the “most wanted” record in his native Sweden was gunned down in entrance of his screaming spouse and youngster in London on Christmas Eve, new experiences stated.

Flamur Beqiri, 36 — additionally the brother of former Actual Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri — was shot as much as 10 occasions as his horrified household watched outdoors their almost $2 million residence in Battersea, southwest London round 9 p.m. Tuesday, police advised Metro UK.

The gunman took off and Beqiri was handled by a physician and nurse who lived close by — however it was too late. He was pronounced useless on scene.

Authorities are probing whether or not Beqiri was killed in revenge over his Swedish crime connections — as media retailers within the nation reported that his homicide was “linked to criminal networks” there.

“We believe Flamur may possibly have been involved in some criminality in Sweden, and are in liaison with our Swedish counterparts to try to understand what, if any, incidents there may have been that might have led to someone seeking retribution against Flamur in the UK,” Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Stevenson advised Metro.

The daddy of two younger youngsters, together with a new child child, was “named as one of Sweden’s most wanted men” in 2008 after detectives claimed he was a part of a hoop that moved about $2.6 million value of hashish into Scandinavia, based on the report.

On the time, authorities stated they believed Beqiri fled a bust on the border sporting no sneakers, however later dropped the drug fees, based on the report. As a substitute, he was discovered responsible of illegally dealing with smuggled items, together with cigarettes, and given a suspended sentence.

Authorities in London are working with Swedish police, as a result of “several” of Beqiri’s former associates and pals have been killed since he moved to the UK three years in the past, a supply advised Sydsvenskan newspaper, translated by Metro.

No arrests had been made in connection to Beqiri’s dying by Friday, however authorities are conducting a homicide investigation.

“Work is ongoing to determine what the possible motive could be, and while we retain an open mind, we are considering that this is a targeted attack,” Stevenson advised Metro. “While I am mindful of concerns from the local community, we do not believe at this stage that there is any ongoing risk to members of the public.”

“Flamur’s family, his wife and very young child, bore witness to this horrific attack and are coming to terms with having their world turned upside down,” he added. “I ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.”