Fleabag star Sian Clifford has revealed she meditates to cope with the success of the hit comedy

On TV she’s the prickly uptight older sister of Fleabag. However in actual life Sian Clifford has realized learn how to ‘celebrate a softer’ aspect.

The 37-year-old actress, who performs Claire within the Phoebe Waller-Bridge sitcom, has revealed that she launched her personal wellness web site after having a breakdown.

And she or he says it later helped her to deal with the ‘overwhelming’ success of the cult BBC comedy.

‘I started running meditation classes in London,’ she informed Porter journal. ‘But in addition, I had a breakdown, as a result of I had three jobs: One for the cash and two for love.

‘And I gave myself six weeks to create, launch and model this entire factor.’

Miss Clifford launched Nonetheless House in 2015 in an effort to ‘destroy the delusion that business and burnout equal success’.

She mentioned she had been impressed by watching Star Wars.

‘I took myself to see Star Wars and I swear to God that it saved my life, the energy it gave me,’ she mentioned.

‘I used to be doing completely nothing. And that was the true cause that Nonetheless House existed. I wrote the title Nonetheless House on the prime of the web page and it felt like a present.

‘It’s not till you end up on the ground, and you’ll’t rise up, that you just take care of it.’

Addressing the success of Fleabag, she mentioned: ‘If I hadn’t been in that place, it may have been extraordinarily unsettling and overwhelming, as a result of we by no means may have anticipated what occurred to Fleabag final yr.’

She mentioned she desires to proceed collaborating with Miss Waller-Bridge, who gained a Golden Globe for the comedy, ‘because it is so easy and fluid’ and so they have an ‘implicit trust’.

Miss Clifford will subsequent be seen enjoying Diana Ingram in ITV sequence Quiz, a dramatisation of the Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal.