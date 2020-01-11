January 11, 2020 | 1:10pm

College students at Iran’s Islamic Azad College are being supplied a novel new profession selection — suicide terrorist.

Leaflets are being distributed on the influential college urging college students to enroll in Jihad missions towards america and Israel to avenge the loss of life of Iranian common Qassem Soleimani.

“Registration for volunteers to commit a suicide attack against the United States and Israel,” it blares. “Hard revenge is underway for those criminals who killed Qassem Soleimani.”

The flyer, claiming to cite the phrases of Iranian Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, carries extra messages of encouragement, together with “kill all infidels.”

Anybody seeking to volunteer for the mission is requested to go away their first and final identify, start certificates quantity, schooling degree, present occupation, telephone quantity and fill in an space marked “tell us about your talents.”

Information of the jihadist search was reported by Iranian media. The flyer was republished in full on the web site of the Iranian information company Etedaal, and different Iranian information sources.

A translation of the decision to motion from Farsi was offered to The Publish by escaped Iranian dissident Amir-Abbas Fakhravar. Fakhravar is a longtime pro-Democracy activist at the moment serving as a md of the Nationwide Iranian Congress, a quasi-government in exile at the moment operated out of Washington D.C. He’s additionally an adjunct professor within the Texas state college system.

Media reviews in Iran stated the types have been being handed out by pupil cells of Basij, the militia arm of the Iranian revolutionary guard.

“This office is kind of like the gestapo for the regime. They are not fully on the payroll of the regime, but the regime pays them for their projects. When there is a protest somewhere, they are going to crack down on the people and then they get money,” Fakhravar instructed The Publish.

“When I was in medical school in Iran, I had a huge fight with the Basij office. I was ultimately charged with insulting the Supreme Leader,” he stated. “For decades they have been recruiting for terrorist attacks for this type of things.”

The Basij commander, Brigadier Basic Gholamreza Soleimani (no relation to Qassem) was appointed to his submit straight by Ayatollah Khamenei, tying the recruitment drives on to the highest management of the Iranian regime.