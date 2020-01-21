Flight Surgeons For Gaganyaan Mission To Be Trained By France

The flight surgeons will endure two weeks coaching in France.

New Delhi:

France will practice Indian flight surgeons who will monitor the well being of astronauts chosen for the formidable human area mission Gaganyaan, officers stated on Tuesday. The 2-week coaching is a important side of the Gaganyaan mission, aimed toward sending three Indians to area by 2022.

A memorandum of understanding on the matter is predicted to be signed later this week when President of French area company CNES Jean-Yves Le Gall arrives in Bengaluru, officers advised information company PTI.

The flight surgeons, who can be Indian Air Power docs specialising in aviation drugs and answerable for the well being of astronauts earlier than, can be shortlisted quickly, an official from ISRO stated.

These shortlisted will then endure two weeks coaching in France.

Brigitte Godard, a flight surgeon with the European House Company, was in India in July and August final yr to start out the coaching of physicians and engineers.

France has a well-established mechanism for area drugs. It additionally has the MEDES area clinic, a subsidiary of CNES, the place area surgeons endure coaching.

Officers stated talks are additionally on whether or not to ship the astronauts to France for additional coaching.

The 4 shortlisted astronauts — all check pilots from the Indian Air Power — are presently in Russia for an 11-month coaching programme.

India and France share strong ties within the space of area. The 2 nations had signed a joint imaginative and prescient for area cooperation in March 2018, months earlier than Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Gaganyaan mission.

The imaginative and prescient assertion envisaged creating applied sciences for human exploration of the universe below which ISRO and CNES would collectively develop capabilities and significant applied sciences.