PASADENA, Calif. — After a flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets beneath largely sunny California skies because the 131st Rose Parade drew a whole bunch of 1000’s of spectators on New Yr’s Day.

Among the many fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from the Chinese language American Heritage Basis that marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. victory in World Conflict II and honored the sacrifices of girls and minorities within the navy.

A Curtiss P-40 Flying Tiger fighter and Sherman tank on the float had been adorned in eucalyptus leaves with accents of black onion seed, white candy rice and crimson ilex berries.

After the bomber streaked overhead, a efficiency by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the colourful proceedings.

The annual extravaganza on Wednesday in Pasadena featured dozens of floats decked out with numerous flowers and waving celebrities.

There have been only a few clouds and temperatures reached the mid 60s (about 18 levels Celsius) after a cold night time.

It has rained solely as soon as on the Rose Parade previously six many years — that was in 2006 — and it has by no means been canceled due to climate.

The theme of the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope.” The grand marshals are actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

A beaming Moreno waved from a rose-adorned vintage automotive together with her two grownup grandsons.

“Aquatic Aspirations,” a float constructed by college students at California Polytechnic State College, featured a submarine, Hope, festooned with crimson and orange lentils, white mums, silver leaf, and seaweed.

Spectators began lining the 5.5-mile (eight.9-kilometer) route on Tuesday, a lot of them tenting on sidewalks and braving in a single day temperatures within the 40s (round 5 levels Celsius).

Pasadena police stated there have been no recognized threats to the parade, and spectator security would stay the primary precedence and safety can be tight. No main issues had been reported.