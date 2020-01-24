January 23, 2020 | 10:20pm

A Florida brewery is working to seek out shelter canine a everlasting residence — by plastering their faces on their signature beer cans.

Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton is that includes the canine up for adoption at an area shelter on a particular four-pack of one among its beers. Along with the photographs, the label features a blurb concerning the pooch’s life story and data for plans on constructing a brand new shelter.

Motorworks’ purpose is to extend adoptions and lift cash for the shelter.

The brewery showcased the beer at a “Yappy Hour” occasion final Sunday, the place the canine on the cans and different adoptable pups made an look, based on their Fb put up. The occasion included silent auctions, meals vans and drink specials to assist increase funds for native animal charities.

“The response from this project has been overwhelming,” Barry Elwonger, the brewery’s director of gross sales and advertising, advised CBS Information. “We have had countless calls and messages about the program and we are elated to have raised so much awareness (and money) for the shelter already.”

Two of the canine featured on the cans have been adopted on the occasion and greater than 150 four-packs of the specifically labeled beer have been bought, based on Elwonger.

The remaining cans of beer on the brewery are promoting quick, and the corporate is pondering of manufacturing extra labels that includes completely different canine up for adoption within the close to future.

Proceeds from gross sales of the beer will go on to Shelter Manatee, an area group hoping to construct a brand new shelter for animals in want of a house.