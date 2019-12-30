December 30, 2019 | 12:37am

A grandmother mentioned she was tased thrice and arrested on her 70th birthday for not cooperating with sheriff’s deputies attempting to arrest her grandson at her Florida residence, a report mentioned.

The confrontation between Barbara Pinkney and members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace occurred final Thursday when the deputies tried to enter her residence in the hunt for Tevin Turner, in response to WFLA, citing authorities.

Turner was being looked for allegedly violating his probation by carrying a hid weapon, the report mentioned.

Pinkney, who claimed her grandson wasn’t residence on the time, refused to let the deputies inside and tried to shut the door.

The sheriff’s workplace believes Turner might have been inside, however escaped amid the wrestle, the report mentioned.

“When he was on probation he gave this as his address, but he wasn’t living here,” Pinkney instructed the outlet.

Through the scuffle, a part of which was caught on digital camera by Turner’s spouse, the deputies tased Pinkney in her left arm and again, in response to a possible trigger affidavit.

A deputy additionally held her to the bottom.

“I was just hollering. I was scared. I didn’t know what else to do. I was just hollering,” Pinkney mentioned.

The grandmother was arrested for obstruction and resisting an officer.