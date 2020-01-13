January 13, 2020 | 1:33pm

A Florida man accused of stealing golf balls went ballistic and attacked an aged golfer – breaking the person’s rib, authorities stated.

Tyler Donald Dearden, 22, was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with one other golfer at a course in Ocala, the place he was noticed taking golf balls from one other participant’s bucket, in accordance with the Marion County Sheriff’s Workplace.

“Tyler became tee’d off when he was told that he was not allowed to steal someone else’s golf balls at the Stone Creek Golf Course,” deputies stated Thursday on Fb. “Tyler decided to take cheap shots instead of chip shots when he beat an elderly golfer to the point that the victim had a broken rib, multiple bruises and cuts that required 9 stitches.”

The alleged assault occurred after the sufferer requested Dearden to not take his balls and to make use of his personal whereas on the course, in accordance with an affidavit obtained by WFTV.

The sufferer reported the theft to golf store staff earlier than returning to a driving vary, the place he encountered Dearden once more. After initially saying he needed to apologize to the person, Dearden then began punching the sufferer and knocked him to the bottom, the affidavit states.

Dearden, in the meantime, insisted he was merely defending himself as a result of the aged man had pointed a golf membership at him, in accordance with the affidavit.

Dearden — whose actions “were not par for the course,” in accordance with authorities’ puckish Fb submit – was then taken into custody on a cost of aggravated battery on an individual 65 years or older. Deputies didn’t present the sufferer’s actual age.

The Ocala resident remained jailed as of Monday on $10,000 bond. He’s set to return to courtroom on Feb. 11, jail information present.