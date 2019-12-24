December 24, 2019 | 10:01am

Even Florida man is getting within the vacation spirit.

A 67-year-old merrymaker was busted in St. Petersburg for handing out marijuana Saturday evening “because it was Christmas,” authorities stated.

Richard Ellis Spurrer was confronted by officers round 11 p.m. after he was allegedly noticed handing out weed to passersby, information station WFLA reported.

Spurrer — who had 45 grams of marijuana on him — chocked up his generosity to the vacations, telling cops that the hand-outs had been “because it was Christmas,” in response to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Workplace.

He now faces costs of possession of marijuana with intent to promote and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spurrer was launched Sunday from jail on his personal recognizance, officers stated.