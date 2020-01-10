January 10, 2020 | 1:26am

A person was arrested in Florida for allegedly stabbing his step-mother’s canine within the throat, cops stated.

Jason Lopez, 36, was busted when cops found Sky, a blended breed canine, lifeless from a stab wound on Wednesday, in keeping with the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace.

“In this county, if you abuse an animal — if you abuse anyone — you’re absolutely going to jail,” acknowledged Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Lopez had been staying on the Florida house as a result of his mom, in New Jersey, was unable to deal with his drug dependancy, cops stated.

His stepmother stated that the drug-addled man started to make threats to kill the canine and different relations on Wednesday afternoon.

She referred to as Lopez’s father, who got here to select her up and take her to a safer location.

When the daddy returned, Sky was lifeless.

Lopez was arrested on fees of aggravated animal cruelty.