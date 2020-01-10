January 10, 2020 | 12:36am

A Florida safety guard is accused of threatening to kill President Trump in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s prime navy basic final Friday.

Chauncy Lump, 26, from the Fort Lauderdale space, faces federal costs of threatening to kill the president and remained jailed Thursday with bond set at $100,000, in response to court docket paperwork filed Wednesday by the Secret Service.

Agent Lucas White wrote that shortly after Trump introduced final week U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting quite a few terrorist assaults, Lump, below the title “BlackMan vs. America,” started reside streaming a seven-minute video on Fb.

Throughout that video, brokers say Lump made a number of threats towards the president – who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago membership, lower than an hour away – whereas periodically displaying a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

Lump had white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head, an obvious bathe curtain over his physique and Center Jap music enjoying within the background, White wrote of the video that Fb reported to the authorities on Friday.

Lump made a number of threats towards the president, together with: “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” White wrote.

The affidavit doesn’t say the place Lump works as a safety guard, however it says he has a hid weapons allow.

When confronted early Saturday at his dwelling, Lump stated he streamed the video in response to Soleimani’s loss of life, however stated it was a joke, White wrote. However nowhere within the video did Lump say he was joking and conceded, “I should not have did it in the first place,” White wrote.

It wasn’t instantly clear if Lump has an legal professional who might touch upon his behalf.

The Related Press contributed to this report.