January 11, 2020 | 7:40pm

A Florida man who was caught on a restaurant safety digicam spitting on a 67-year-old Trump supporter carrying a MAGA hat was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail, a report mentioned.

Democrat Matthias Ajple, 43, was convicted of battering Robert Youngblood in an assault at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Seashore, paperwork obtained by The Smoking Gun present.

On Oct. 25, Ajple walked across the restaurant’s bar and instructed Youngblood, “You should go back to Russia, you f–king communist.”

The liberal smacked Youngblood’s head and spit on him. He received into his automobile and drove away.

Police later tracked Ajple down and arrested him, charging him with battery.

Ajple, who pled no-contest, can even serve 12 months of probation, pay about $700 in fines and courtroom prices and one other $155 in restitution to Youngblood.

Nevertheless, the spitter could have to cough up additional cash for his sufferer. Youngblood has filed a civil swimsuit in opposition to Ajple in search of damages in extra of $15,000, The Smoking Gun reported.