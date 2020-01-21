January 21, 2020 | four:40pm

A Florida constructor employee is accused of killing his boss throughout an argument which will have been sparked by politics, authorities mentioned.

Mason Trever Toney, 28, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace late Monday within the deadly stabbing of his buddy and boss, William Steven Knight, 28, at a piece web site close to Orlando alongside the Florida Turnpike, deputies introduced on Twitter.

Knight and Toney had been arguing earlier that morning as they rode into work collectively, presumably about their opposing political opinions – with Toney “anti-government” and Knight a supporter of President Donald Trump, in keeping with Detective Fabian Ramirez in an affidavit.

Toney is “very outspoken about his belief that the government is bad and out to get him,” the detective wrote.

Knight, like his buddy, was additionally “outspoken” about his political opinions however was “pro Donald Trump,” in keeping with the affidavit.

Investigators discovered a brand-new American flag and its packaging positioned close to Knight’s physique after his homicide.

Toney allegedly killed Knight with a trowel simply after the pair arrived at work, in keeping with the affidavit, obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Toney, seen right here in a distinct mugshot, has been charged with first-degree homicide. Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace

The boys had pushed to a job web site close to Exit 254 earlier Monday, coworkers who noticed the slaying instructed investigators. The employees then noticed Toney standing over Knight as the person yelled for assist about 10:30 a.m., Ramirez wrote within the affidavit.

Witnesses mentioned they noticed Toney “repeatedly stabbing” Knight with a trowel, the affidavit states.

Toney then “began to advance” on the witnesses who noticed the slaying with what they believed was a knife.

He additionally referred to as different staff on the web site “terrorists” earlier than fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Ram truck, authorities mentioned.

Toney was later arrested and charged with first-degree homicide. He remained held with out bail Tuesday on the Orange County Jail, on-line information present.

Knight’s father mentioned his son had attended faculty with Toney for practically his whole life.

“He was a friend of the family,” William Knight instructed WESH. “My son went to elementary school with him and to middle school and high school.”

Knight was additionally searching for solutions in son’s killing, he mentioned.

“I just want to know why,” he instructed the station.