January 21, 2020 | 10:52am

This was a “not so great escape.”

A needed Florida man tried to evade arrest by hiding underneath water in a pond – however was swiftly busted by police when he was pressured to return up for air, cops mentioned.

Suspect Daniel Christopher Sales space, 36, of MacClenny, FL had warrants out for his arrest from Baker County for promoting methamphetamine, police mentioned.

Final week authorities obtained phrase that Sales space was at work at an area photo voltaic plant and went to collar him.

Sales space “decided that he didn’t want to go to jail and tried make his escape and ran away,” the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Workplace posted on Fb because the division poked enjoyable at what the shirtless and tattooed suspect did subsequent.

“Now we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies and thought he could hide from the K9 teams from Suwannee CI and Mayo CI by hiding under the water in a pond,” the sheriff’s workplace wrote.

Sales space, nonetheless, “didn’t take into account he’s not a fish and had to come up for air and was quickly captured.”

A “soaking wet” Sales space was then booked on the Suwannee County Jail and slapped with extra expenses “related to his not so great escape,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Within the social media publish, the sheriff’s workplace used the humorous hashtags: “#actionmoviesarenotreallife, #NotRambo, #mistakesweremade, #thatsnothowanyofthisworks” and “#BreathingIsNotOptional.”