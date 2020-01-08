January eight, 2020 | 2:15pm

A snoozing Florida man acquired a really impolite awakening on Christmas Eve — from a creepy burglar sucking on his toes.

The startled Bradenton resident then requested the sicko what he was doing, to which the stranger replied that he “was there to suck toes,” the Bradenton Herald reported, citing an incident report by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Police say a struggle then erupted and the suspected tried to seize the person’s genitals – and even threatened that he had a gun.

No weapon was ever displayed, in accordance with cops.

The sufferer managed in addition the intruder out of his dwelling.

However the prison then bashed a window to the residence and wrecked the sufferer’s automobile windshield earlier than fleeing the scene, the information outlet reported.

Authorities took DNA swabs from the sufferer’s toes to be able to observe down the weirdo.