January 7, 2020 | 1:23pm

This household is certainly twinning.

A Florida mother stated she “hit the twin lottery” when she gave start to 2 units of dual boys in the identical yr, in keeping with a report.

Alexzandria Wolliston of West Palm Seashore stated she had no concept that twins ran in her household when she gave start to Mark and Malakhi in March 2019, information station WPTV reported.

Then, earlier than lengthy, Wolliston realized that she was pregnant with yet one more set of twins. She delivered Kaylen and Kaleb on Dec. 27, 2019.

“I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston informed WPTV.

She has since found that each of her grandmothers misplaced twin boys at start, main her to consider her youngsters had been a blessing from them, in keeping with the outlet.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me,” Wolliston stated.

Wolliston, who has a Three-year-old daughter, stated she’s not apprehensive about elevating 4 boys.

“[My daughter] was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one,” Wolliston stated.