January eight, 2020 | 10:02pm

A 69-year-old Florida center faculty instructor was reportedly arrested after Greatest Purchase employees discovered youngster pornography on his laptop computer whereas repairing the gadget.

William Crawford, who taught for 10 years at John Lengthy Center Faculty in Wesley Chapel, was busted Tuesday, based on WFLA.

The instructor final summer time introduced his Toshiba Satellite tv for pc laptop computer into Greatest Purchase to be serviced by the shop’s Geek Squad.

The employees found a picture of an underage woman and known as police, who seized the pc on Aug. 19, based on a legal criticism obtained by The Smoking Gun.

It’s unclear why Crawford was not instantly arrested.

A spokesperson for Pasco County faculties instructed WFLA it appeared Crawford was arrested as soon as authorities discovered he was a instructor.

Crawford resigned from the college the day of his arrest.

He was charged with 10 counts of possession of kid pornography.