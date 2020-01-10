January 10, 2020 | 1:33am

A Florida girl tried to urinate on a police officer whereas being arrested final week for a home violence incident — and was hit with an extra cost whereas in custody for allegedly operating over a person months in the past, studies stated.

The lady, 20-year-old Serina Probus, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 after getting right into a struggle along with her sister-in-law throughout a New 12 months’s celebration within the city of Vacation, the Tampa Bay Instances reported.

Probus was allegedly drunk and attempting to drive away along with her 6-month-old child, the report stated. Her sister-in-law tried to cease her, and Probus ended up biting her hand, in line with the report.

Probus then started combating with cops who responded to the scene, kicking out the window of a police automobile. Officers certain her legs with a hobble restraint and Probus allegedly tried to urinate on them whereas they had been restraining her.

She was hit with home violence and battery on a legislation enforcement officer for the melee, the Tampa Bay Instances reported.

Whereas she was in jail for that, she was hit with a cost of aggravated battery with a lethal weapon for allegedly operating down a person outdoors of a bar in Pasco along with her BMW SUV.

She hit the person — who she had been hanging out with on the bar that night time — whereas going about 15 mph, the report stated.

She advised police she was too excessive on cocaine to recollect hitting the person, however cops later found a textual content message she despatched to him in regards to the incident.

“Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car ima (sic) tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could,” she wrote, in line with the report.