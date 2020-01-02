January 1, 2020 | 11:59pm

A Florida lady admitted to drowning her canine within the bathtub as a result of the animal was barking an excessive amount of, a report mentioned.

Margaret Kinsella, 43, allegedly killed her Labrador Retriever on Nov. 5 whereas staff have been repairing her air-con unit, in accordance with USA At this time, citing court docket paperwork.

One of many restore males, Wilfredo Asia, heard screaming within the toilet and requested Kinsella if she wanted help, in accordance with the affidavit.

The lady refused, however when the screaming grew louder, the employee opened the door and noticed the useless animal floating within the bathtub.

Kinsella was arrested on Dec. 17 when an post-mortem decided the canine’s explanation for loss of life and hit with a felony animal cruelty cost.

She allegedly copped to the killing, claiming she grew offended when the canine bit her and barked, the paperwork say.

Kinsella was sprung from jail after posting $5,000 bond. She is due again in court docket on Jan. 10.