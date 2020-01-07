January 7, 2020 | 1:47am

A Florida lady was arrested for threatening to rob a McDonald’s as a result of they didn’t serve dipping sauce alongside together with her meals, a report mentioned Monday.

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin, 19, was denied the condiment at a McDonald’s in Vero Seashore, Fla. final week and pledged to acquire the dipping sauce “by whatever means necessary,” based on a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The fracas allegedly occurred at about four a.m. on New Yr’s Day when police arrived to witness Mclaughlin yelling profanities on the drive-thru as a result of she claimed she didn’t obtain all of her meals.

“The employee advised Mclaughlin that dipping sauce cost 25 cents,” learn the police report from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Workplace.

“Mclaughlin further stated that she would be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that.”

The McDonald’s staff mentioned they feared for his or her security.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. She wanted to positioned into mechanical restraints by the arresting officers as a result of she saved “locking her legs refusing to walk forward.”

Cops additionally mentioned they smelled alcohol on her breath.

She was launched later that day after posting bond.