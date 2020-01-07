January 7, 2020 | eight:00am

She was filled with crap.

A Florida girl accused of flinging a bucket of human feces in her landlord’s face claimed she meant to throw a bucket of water however acquired the 2 containers blended up, based on the Miami Herald.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday to a trailer in Osteen, the place they discovered Joanne Mercader, 59, with caked poop on her face and one other girl dripping in human waste, the newspaper reported.

Mercader initially instructed police that her landlord had tossed a bucket of feces onto her “as a method of eviction,” based on the incident report.

“My landlord just broke into my house and assaulted me,” mentioned Mercader, who tried to clarify her look by claiming the owner took the poop and rubbed it throughout [my face].”

However the deputies weren’t fooled, significantly after Mercader admitted that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the 65-year-old girl.

“In a long time that I’ve been doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it, OK?” the deputy mentioned, based on physique cam video. “I’m not disputing what you’re telling me but… she’s dripping with it, soaking wet. [Yours] is not.”

Mercader later admitted to by chance throwing the vile contents on the landlord “as soon as she entered the residence,” based on the report.

“Joanne claimed she intended to use a bucket of water but got the two buckets confused,” the deputy wrote.

The sufferer instructed the deputies that she had beforehand organized with Mercader to “check on broken items within the residence.”

Mercader was charged with battery on an individual 65 or older, a felony, and launched on her personal recognizance. She was ordered to haven’t any contact with the sufferer.