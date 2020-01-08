January eight, 2020 | four:08pm

A “nervous” Florida girl was pulled over in a routine visitors cease — and state troopers then discovered $1.2 million price of cocaine allegedly stuffed inside her experience, authorities stated.

Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in a 2016 crimson Dodge Journey on Tuesday when troopers in Sumter County observed her SUV had home windows that had been too darkish, in response to the Florida Freeway Patrol.

Once they pulled her over, Espinoza, of Ruskin, grew to become “overtly nervous,” in response to a information launch.

That prompted the troopers to summon a Ok-9, who rapidly alerted them that medication had been contained in the SUV, authorities stated.

Investigators then allegedly discovered 12 kilos of cocaine — with a road worth of about $1.2 million — tucked away within the dashboard and different “voids” at the back of the automobile, authorities stated.

Espinoza was taken to Sumter County Jail on costs together with possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

She remained jailed in lieu of $158,000 bail as of Wednesday, data present.