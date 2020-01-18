January 18, 2020 | 2:06pm

Ibis Property Homeowners Affiliation launched surveillance footage allegedly putting Irma Acosta Arya trailing an alligator she was feeding, on the gated neighborhood adjoining to Grassy Waters Protect.

And also you thought you had a awful neighbor!

An Ibis, Florida, girl has been ordered to pay $53,000 in fines for feeding vultures, alligators and different assorted wildlife behind her home.

Irma Acosta Arya’s behavior attracted “flocks of defecating, vomiting vultures, as well as raccoons, alligators and a bobcat, since 2016,” in line with the Palm Seaside Publish. Not solely had been the animals harmful to residents and their pets, however their droppings had been offensively smelly and corrosive.

Earlier this month, a US Customs and Border Safety radio tower close to the Texas-Mexico border was disrupted by the poop and vomit from over 300 black vultures.

“If that was the end of it and you could guarantee that, I’d be very happy,” affiliation president Gordon Holness instructed the Palm Seaside Publish. “This is a lady with a compulsion. Hopefully, she understands the extreme penalty she’d be under if this does reoccur. You get cynical after a while.”

As a part of the settlement, Acosta Arya has agreed to completely abstain from feeding the wildlife in or close to Ibis.