Fluttering false lashes and day-glo wigs rule on day two of Ru Paul’s DragCon convention in London

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Printed: 08:10 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:45 EST, 19 January 2020

Lots of of drag company placed on a vibrant show as they attended day two of RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Olympia, London immediately.

From skyscraper silver heels and dazzling jewels, to purple wigs and stand-out fascinators, drag artists from throughout the nation actually brightened up an in any other case grisly day of their vivid, daring apparel.

The conference, offered by World Of Marvel, provides followers the possibility to satisfy your complete forged of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, together with a few of their favorite queens from the US – together with the final word Squirrel Good friend, Michelle Visage.

Amongst the much-loved faces embrace the likes of Alexis Mateo, Baga Chipz, Bianca Del Rio, Divina De Campo, and Cheryl Gap.

Strike a pose! One visitor at RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Olympia London could not be missed in silver skyscraper heels and a purple wig

Dazzling in diamonds! One other made an impression in a lilac cowl up, and full the ensemble with long-sleeved gloves and a diamante bracelet

Showstopper! Posing with hand on hip, this visitor struck fairly the pose whereas standing in fornt of the cameras

Examine mate! One other drag visitor placed on fairly the show in black latex trousers and daring make-up

Nevertheless, it comes after livid followers branded the conference a ‘shambles’ after being pressured to queue for hours exterior the venue amid stories the occasion was overbooked on day one, which befell yesterday.

These attending the occasion took to social media to share their anger after ready to enter conference for as much as 4 hours whereas the long-lasting star, 59, was assembly followers inside.

Some attendees claimed that they had requested refunds as a result of size of the queue however revealed that they’ve been instructed that none could be given.

An occasion spokesman instructed MailOnline entrances have been closed off quickly over well being and security issues.

Glowing in inexperienced! Michelle Visage (pictured) reduce an off-the-cuff determine in a pair of relaxed denims, however added a pop of color to her outfit with a pair of assertion glasses

Giovanni Pernice, Michelle Visage and Oti Mabuse attend RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Olympia in London

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice take to the stage at drag icon RuPaul’s DragCon conference

RuPaul reduce the ribbon as he attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2020 at Olympia in London (pictured)

Ru Paul opted for a daring purple and pink color block outfit as he posed alongside The Vivienne on the occasion

A gap lot of affection! One other donned a pink leotard full with frilly sleeves, and was photographed posing for the digital camera with a pet pooch

Fairly in pink! One other drag artist stood out from the gang in a white wig, frilly mini costume and white knee-high boots

Making a press release! London was awash with a sea of color as company posed on the pink carpet at RuPaul’s DragCon UK, offered by World Of Marvel

E book worm! One visitor scored a ten out of ten for creativeness together with her book-inspired fascinator

A vibrant show! One other Ru Paul’s Drag Race fan determined to put on each color of the rainbow for the event

Dream workforce! From their showstopping outfits to dazzling jewels, these company made fairly the impression

Dressed to impress! One visitor seemed beautiful on this assertion off-the-shoulder costume, which got here full with puff sleeves

One one who tried to attend the occasion claimed it was a ‘s*** present’, and mentioned: ‘DragCON – completely shambles. It had been utterly oversold – simply a thousand individuals exterior not being let in.

They continued by saying they noticed tearful youngsters breakdown whereas standing within the queue, including: ‘It will not have an effect on me dropping £100 on a ticket however there have been youngsters within the queue in tears who had these purchased for them for Christmas.

‘#LGBTQ youngsters who had saved up for tickets left utterly devastated.’

The submit additionally advised that exasperated employees struggled to take care of the amount of crowds and others have been too afraid to come back and confront the indignant ticket payers.

They mentioned: ‘Folks had been queuing for four hours . Occasion organisers too scared to come back exterior. Workers on the doorways almost in tears as a result of they have been so fed up. ‘Absolute s*** present’.

Others took to Twitter to specific their outrage, with one tagging the occasion to verify the organisers knew concerning the scenario occurring exterior.

They mentioned: ‘So we have been instructed that no person has been let in for two hours as a result of the venue is at most capability! We have been instructed no refunds, would not appear to be we’ll get let in immediately! The place’s out RUfund? #DragConUK.’

A reduce above the remainder! One visitor paired a powerful hair do with daring make up and bangles for the event

Taking to the mic! Derrick Barry (left) and Asia O’Hara (proper) on stage at RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Olympia London immediately

Electrical! One attendee opted for a vivid yellow costume and voluminous locks for drag icon RuPaul’s DragCon UK