Flybe is saved: Government strikes deal with airline’s shareholders to keep it afloat 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Flybe shareholders have struck a cope with the federal government to maintain the regional airline working.
Enterprise minister Andrea Leadsom at present mentioned she was ‘delighted’ to have reached an settlement with the airline to make sure ‘UK areas stay linked’.
‘This will probably be welcome information for Flybe’s workers, prospects and collectors and we are going to proceed the exhausting work to make sure a sustainable future,’ she added.
Flybe shareholders have struck a cope with the British authorities to maintain the regional airline working, enterprise minister Andrea Leadsom mentioned on Tuesday
