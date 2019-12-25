News

Flyhigh Express video presentation coming 27th December

December 25, 2019
Japanese online game writer Flyhigh Categorical has introduced this morning that they are going to be holding a particular video presentation on 27th December. The occasion is anticipated to disclose the discharge dates for the bodily variations of Celeste, Shovel Knight and Human Useful resource Machine, and can presumably comprise some surprises. You’ll be able to tune into the occasion on the 27th at 4am PT which is 12pm UK time. You’ll be able to watch it right here.

