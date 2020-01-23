Foals’ Yannis Philippakis slams Laurence Fox: “A top drawer fucking idiot”

Foals frontman Yannis Philipakkis has given his ideas on under-fire actor and musician Laurence Fox.

In a tweet, Philippakis mentioned: “Laurence Fox is a top drawer fucking idiot. How & why this man is allowed to talk on TV is beyond comprehension.”

Fox has brought about controversy for his statements on race and gender which started following an look on BBC’s Query Time, throughout which he claimed it was “racist” for an viewers member to name him a “white, privileged male.”

Following this, he additionally mentioned that he refuses so far ladies beneath 35 as a result of they’re “too woke”, and criticised the makers of warfare film 1917 for that includes a Sikh character, a remark he’s since apologised for.

The Foals frontman is just not the primary musician to take goal at Fox. Final week Lily Allen mentioned on Instagram that she’s “sick to death of luvvies like Lawrence (sic) Fox going on TV and forcing their opinions on everybody else, when he’ll never have to deal with what normal people have to deal with in his gated community.”

Fox responded on Twitter, mocking her as “the most stunningist and bravery artist in the whole wide world.”

In the meantime, Foals are set to play a tiny present at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire subsequent month for BRITs week’s collection of intimate gigs.

They’ll be performing the two,000 capability venue on February 17, with proceeds going to the Warfare Baby charity which aids youngsters affected by battle.