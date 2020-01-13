Followed Order, Demolished Illegal Kochi Flats: Kerala Informs Top Court

4 flats have been demolished over the weekend in Kerala’s Kochi.

New Delhi:

The Kerala authorities on Monday knowledgeable the Supreme Court docket that it has complied with its order and demolished 4 condominium complexes in Kochi’s Maradu which have been in-built violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah directed the state authorities to file a report with regard to removing of particles, which additionally fell within the backwaters.

The bench then posted the matter for additional listening to on February 10.