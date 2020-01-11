Foo Fighters share moving tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared shifting tributes to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died earlier this week.

The visionary stickman handed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared an announcement on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and stated that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the person many thought of to be one of many best drummers to ever decide up a pair of sticks, together with from Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Photographs

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl stated in an announcement launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

He concluded: “I still vividly remember my first listen of ‘2112’ when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

Hawkins merely added: “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story.”

See the tribute under:

In the meantime, Manic Road Preachers bassist Nicky Wire has paid tribute to Peart, alongside a reminiscence his brother Patrick shared of receiving a handwritten postcard from the Rush drummer.

Patrick Jones, a profitable poet who has often collaborated with the Manics over time, posted a picture of the postcard on Twitter as we speak (January 11).