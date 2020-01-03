“Foolish Escalation”: Iran After US Airstrike Kills Its Guards Commander

Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

Tehran:

Iran’s overseas minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Drive commander Qasem Soleimani as a harmful escalation and warned the USA would bear duty for the results.

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani… is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

