“Foolish hooligans”: Leadville brothers sent to prison for pulling gun on neighbor over driving spat

A pair of Leadville brothers received greater than they bargained for once they tore by a neighborhood whereas spinning out their automobile, after which pulled a gun on a neighbor who confronted them about their reckless driving.

One brother was shot within the torso, and now each are headed to jail for the Might 2018 incident, in line with a information launch from the Fifth Judicial District Legal professional’s Workplace.

fifth Judicial District Legal professional’s Workplace TJ and Cody Reynolds

“These two hooligans acted foolishly and threatened someone who was just trying to keep the neighborhood peace,” Bruce Brown, fifth Judicial District Legal professional, mentioned within the launch. “Now they are going to spend a lengthy period in prison where they can’t harm others.”

TJ and Cody Reynolds have been spinning out and kicking up rocks and grime at a residence’s driveway simply off Colorado 91, the Fifth Judicial District Legal professional’s Workplace mentioned in a information launch.

A neighbor noticed the brothers and adopted them residence the place he scolded them for driving so unsafely within the neighborhood, the information launch mentioned.

Minutes later, the brothers confirmed up armed on the neighbor’s home, spewing obscenities. The neighbor, who authorities didn’t identify, instructed TJ Reynolds to not threaten him.

“This is a threat,” Cody Reynolds, 27, mentioned, drawing his handgun, in line with the DA’s workplace.

However the neighbor, who was not named within the information launch, had a hid weapons allow and shot Cody Reynolds within the torso, authorities mentioned. The neighbor then disarmed Cody Reynolds and referred to as 911.

In the meantime, the brothers hitched a journey with strangers to flee their neighbor. Police and emergency medical crews caught up with them, “finding wounded Cody laying on the front porch,” the information launch mentioned.

TJ Reynolds, 21, pleaded responsible to second-degree assault with a lethal weapon and was sentenced Thursday to six 1/2 years in jail. Cody Reynolds pleaded responsible to first-degree assault with a lethal weapon and was sentenced final week to 13 years in jail.