Football agent faces jail over kidnap and torture of a father of one

The older brother of former Manchester Metropolis footballer Kelvin Etuhu was going through jail right this moment after he helped organise a gangland ‘torture’ kidnapping for a £500,000 ransom.

Soccer agent Michael Etuhu, 35, recruited a staff of thugs to abduct a person and maintain him hostage within the mistaken perception he was a multi-millionaire crime lord.

Father of 1 Haider Mahmood was snatched off the road as he left a classy barbers store after his abductors posed as policemen to detain and handcuff him in a pretend arrest.

Michael Etuhu, pictured, helped organise a kidnap gang who held a person hostage and tortured him within the mistaken perception that their sufferer was a multi-millionaire crime lord. The gang held the person at gunpoint, scalded him with a blow torch and even tasered his testicles

The sufferer who’s in his 30s was pushed to an industrial unit the place he was held at gunpoint, scalded with a blow torch and given 50,000 volt electrical shocks to his testicles while a cement mixer operated close by to drown out his screams.

Throughout his ordeal, Mahmood was advised: ‘We all know who you might be and what you do. Get us the whole lot that we would like and the whole lot can be alright.

‘We all know the place your spouse is, the place your mum is, the place your dad is. We all know the place your own home is. You realize what that is about. Your individuals have f..ked my individuals over.’

His spouse was subsequently advised handy over £100,000 in money plus £400,000 price of heroin and cocaine however police had been known as. Armed officers later stormed the gang’s stronghold after tracing the whereabouts of a cell phone utilized by Etuhu and the opposite kidnappers.

Mahmood, from Previous Trafford, Manchester was launched after 12 hours in captivity and was heard to telling the officers: ‘You have saved my life.’

Etuhu is the brother of former Manchester Metropolis footballer Kelvin Ethuhu, pictured

He suffered a bump to his head, a mark on his nostril and reddening on his arms with inquiries revealing the gang had been holding watch on him by bugging his Audi S4 sports activities automotive with two monitoring units.

One of many abductors advised police: ‘He simply regarded like a f..king petrified bloke. The cement mixer was there to drown the noise. I heard him scream: ‘Do not burn me’. He stated father of two Etuhu – often known as ‘Huge Mike’ and a good friend ‘owned the job.’

At Manchester Crown Courtroom, Etuhu, 35, of Tyldesley, whose 31-year outdated brother performed for Metropolis till 2011 when he was jailed over a on line casino brawl, admitted conspiracy to kidnap and plotting blackmail. John Bishop, 31, of London, Ben Ukaegbu, 38, of no fastened handle Daniel Lowe, 27, of Northampton and Nicky Barnes, additionally 27 and from Northampton admitted related expenses.

The 10am abduction was carried out on April 11 after Etuhu and his good friend named as Courtney Freeman wrongly believed Mahmood was a ‘major-league drug vendor price hundreds of thousands’. They drafted in a gang based mostly 150 miles away in Northampton and paid for inns to be booked for them to remain forward of the kidnap.

The abductors staked out Mahmood home ordered pretend police uniforms and police street closures indicators. Then after a name from Etuhu they adopted Mahmood in a convoy of three automobiles fitted with false quantity plates because the sufferer went to get his haircut at Snipz barbers in Hale, close to Altrincham.

Henry Blackshaw prosecuting stated: ‘As he approached his automotive, three males dressed as cops carrying tunics and utility vests) and such particulars as earpieces with clear lead connections took maintain of Mahmood telling him he was beneath arrest on suspicion of Class A drug dealing.

Manchester Crown Courtroom heard the gang had been wearing pretend police uniforms

‘He was handcuffed then then positioned behind an Audi A6 and he was pushed to a again avenue with the defendants saying this was as a result of there was no room at a police custody facility. By now Mahmood was beginning to suspect that issues weren’t proper.’

The automotive then rendezvoused with a VW van the place the abductors produced a gun and bundled Mahmood into the again of the automobile with two pillowcases over his head. Mr Blackshaw added: ‘After they went to the stronghold Mahmood heard the sound of shutters going up and a cement mixer being began which was operating to cowl any noise made by him.

‘He was sat down, handcuffed to an workplace chair and advised to not search for or his eyes can be poked out. The blowtorch got here out right away his proper arm and hair was singed whereas he nonetheless had on. After the blow torch he was requested ‘How a lot are you going to get me?’

‘He was tasered in his testicles by means of his clothes and on his arms and he was additionally punched and slapped. Fortunately the fuel ran out of the blowtorch however Mahmood states he was scared for his life. He was advised that a part of the background to this was that the kidnap gang had a vendetta towards individuals near him.’

The abductors considered one of whom disguised himself in a purple skeleton masks with tooth used the sufferer’s cellphone to ring his brother in legislation who works at a burger bar in West Yorkshire.

The shocked brother-in-law was advised: ‘I will offer you a postcode and simply come if you wish to see your man right here once more. It is advisable drop 100 bag [slang for £000] at that postcode. In the event you do not, we all know the place his spouse is, we all know the place he lives’.

One other good friend was known as and the gang positioned the cell phone on loud speaker so Mahmood’s yells of ache may very well be heard as he was being electrocuted with the taser. he was advised: ‘In the event you do not come or there’s any humorous enterprise, I am going to burn his face and scar him for all times. His son will discover out’.

The demand was for a toal £500,000, consisting of £100,000 in money ten kilos every of heroin and cocaine, which at wholesale costs of £20ok/kilo would have been price £400ok. Mahmood’s spouse was then contacted by her brother and she or he subsequently known as police.

The courtroom heard that Etuhu acted as an agent for his brother Kelvin Etuhu, pictured, who used to play for Manchester Metropolis

Officers stormed the gangs hideout at 10.30pm and arrested two of the abductors as they had been guarding the sufferer. Police recovered a four.5 mm air pistol within the fashion of a Heckler and Koch slide motion 9mm pistol.

‘The guards had been present in possession of the important thing to , scraps of paper which had the postcode for the preliminary ransom supply handle plus a cannister of pepper spray. The blowtorch was present in a Sports activities Direct bag together with a roll of duct tape and a hypodermic syringe with a purple colored liquid in it along with different empty syringes.

In mitigation for Etuhu, defence lawyer Miss Guinevere Reed stated: ‘This was on offence actually out of character behaviour when one considers he is been finding out, education and dealing. He obtained 9 GCSEs, and A ranges in English literature and went to Northampton college.

‘He’s a really artistic individual and writes quick tales. He began working as a soccer agent as each his brothers are skilled footballers. and began out by doing their contracts as they each performed for Manchester Metropolis.

‘That then led him into working with different footballers and different gamers. His youthful brother nonetheless is a footballer however his eldest brother has retired so that they arrange an company collectively. ‘

Miss Reed added: ‘He spends a good period of time doing charity work and his mates have a charity in Uganda and goes on the market quite a bit.

He has an excellent relationship along with his brothers and they’re a small and shut household unit. He has had some appreciable time to mirror on what he has carried out and does present actual and real regret.’

Etuhu and his accomplices can be sentenced later. Kelvin Etuhu presently performs for League Two membership Carlisle. Oldest brother Dickson, 37, a Nigerian worldwide performed for varied UK golf equipment together with Norwich Metropolis, Fulham and Sunderland.