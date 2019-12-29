Football club apologises after its players walked off at half time while trailing 8-0

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

A soccer membership has apologised after its gamers walked off whereas trailing Eight-Zero in an area derby.

Abingdon City failed to seem following the half-time break after conceding eight targets within the first 45 minutes to arch rivals Abingdon United, leaving the 150 followers in attendance gobsmacked.

The membership’s board has since launched a press release labelling the walk-off ’embarrassing and never within the spirit of the sport’.

The match – which occurred at Northcourt Highway, Oxford, on Saturday – was shortly dominated by the house aspect, who went Four-Zero up inside 15 minutes.

The rating was then doubled by half-time – when the opposition determined to name it a day and left.

The explanation for the stroll out is but to be decided.

United secretary John Blackmore revealed the primary they knew of the walkout was once they heard their opponents placing away their package.

He informed the Oxford Mail: ‘We had been sitting within the altering room when there was a little bit of noise, which was them packing up their package and strolling away.

‘We informed them they needed to inform the referee first, however they mainly refused to play. It wasn’t good for soccer.

‘There was no aggro or something like that, they simply left the bottom. They’ve apologised, however they have to go away and kind themselves out.’

Posting on Twitter, Abingdon City FC mentioned: ‘After yesterday’s occasions at @AbingdonUtd, we’re at the moment looking for out what triggered the stroll out at half time.

The match – which occurred at Northcourt Highway, Oxford, (pictured) on Saturday – was shortly dominated by the house aspect, who went Four-Zero up inside 15 minutes

‘The supervisor and gamers didn’t signify the golf equipment needs. We have now indirectly heard from the first crew supervisor.

‘We’re clearly dissatisfied, and proceed to search out ourselves in a tricky place and struggling to get better from earlier membership administration. This has not helped us get again on our toes.

‘We apologise to everybody who turned up hoping to look at 90 minutes of soccer and we on the board agree that is embarrassing and never within the spirit of the sport.’

Abingdon United have been credited with an Eight-Zero win which places them a degree behind the leaders within the Uhlsport Hellenic League Division 1 East.

The league will now must determine if any motion is taken towards Abingdon City, who lie 4 factors adrift on the backside of the desk.

It’s the second time this yr a conflict between the 2 sides has made headlines.

Abingdon City misplaced 17-Zero in March in a fixture the place they’d simply seven gamers left on the pitch by the ultimate whistle.