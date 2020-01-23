Football fan donates his ticket to homeless man who’d never seen his beloved West Brom play

A homeless West Bromwich Albion fan was in a position to watch the staff play stay for the primary time because of an act of kindness from a fellow supporter.

The person, recognized solely as Sean, was given the chance by fellow fan and season ticket holder Mark Whitehouse, who gave away tickets he gained in a charity raffle.

Sharing the story on Twitter, Mark defined he requested a homeless charity to cross it onto Sean as he had by no means seen West Bromwich play.

The tweet rapidly went viral, with former striker Geoff Horsfield, 46, saying he was making an attempt to get Sean homed, and fellow followers organising a GoFundMe web page to lift cash to him a season ticket.

The charity, Outreach Angels, additionally acquired a donation of a shirt and scarf for him to put on on the conflict, in addition to £20 for him to spend.

Mark shared the story on social media this week together with two pictures of Sean on the match. Mark penned: ‘Some issues outweigh the outcomes.

‘I used to be fortunate to win free tickets for final night time’s recreation with a homeless charity however as I am a STH [season ticket holder] I requested the charity to provide them to this homeless bloke Sean who helps us however as by no means been to a stay recreation. Take a look at the enjoyment on his face.’

Regardless of West Brom getting crushed by Stoke on the Hawthorns Stadium within the West Midlands, Sean regarded over the moon as he posed for photos on the recreation.

In the meantime, Mark’s tweet additionally caught the eye of the membership’s striker Geoff Horsfield, 46.

Geoff has devoted his life after soccer to serving to susceptible adults and responded to Mark’s unique tweet, providing assist by means of his Geoff Horsfield Basis.

Geoff, who has additionally performed for Fulham, Birmingham and Leeds, mentioned he was eager to get the ecstatic soccer fan re-homed, saying: ‘That is sensible, pictures say all of it. Let’s get this man re-homed, as have a room if he’d prefer it.’

The previous footballer added in a later tweet that he’s on account of meet Sean himself to supply him a room in a shared lodging advanced, whereas his basis confirmed they’re hoping for extra information in direction of the top of the week.

And fellow followers have additionally raised greater than £1,000 to get Sean a season ticket at The Hawthorns for subsequent season after a GoFundMe web page was arrange.

Mark advised the Categorical and Star: ‘I have never met Sean nevertheless it was nice to see him wanting so completely satisfied within the photos.

‘I feel he loved it greater than me as a result of we weren’t nice. However you always remember your first recreation and hopefully it’s going to result in him getting the help he wants.’