Football ground gallery collapses in Kerala’s Palakkad, 50 injured

Indian soccer legend Bhaichung Bhutia was current within the stadium.IANS | Representational

A minimum of 50 folks have been injured, none of them critically, when a short lived gallery of a soccer floor collapsed on Sunday (January 19) at round eight.45 pm simply earlier than a match was to begin, police officers stated.

Individuals who have been harm within the mishap which occurred in Nurani at Palakkad district of Kerala have been admitted to numerous hospitals close by.

Indian soccer legends — IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia — who have been current within the stadium to witness the match organised by the district soccer affiliation, are secure.

The fundraiser match was organised to assist the household of footballer R Dhanarajan who died of cardiac arrest on December 29 throughout an all India Sevens match match at Perintalmanna in Malappuram district.

“As per our preliminary count, nearly 50 got injured in the accident in a temporary gallery. They have been shifted to various hospitals in the area. None has suffered any serious injury,” police stated.

Palakkad MP V Ok Sreekandan stated, “This unfortunate incident happened just before the match. As per the preliminary reports none has suffered any serious injury. The police, fire brigade and the volunteers are coordinating well to help the injured.”

