For 80 Lakhs And A Car: Gangster’s ‘Deal’ To Kill Nagaland Politician

New Delhi:

The CBI has registered a case in opposition to a gangster who reportedly struck a ‘deal’ to kill a senior Nagaland politician for Rs 80 lakh and a Ford Endeavour automotive after the 2019 common elections. The plot to kill the politician emerged after Delhi police’s crime department arrested the gangster Vijay Farmana on Could 17 final yr from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow the place he was assembly his girlfriend.

The Dwelling Ministry, taking a severe observe of the case, had requested the CBI to take over the probe into the case on July 31.

The CBI’s probe revealed Farmana had visited Nagaland earlier together with his associates Sharad Pandey and Kapil Chitania in April 2019.

CBI officers have refused to reveal the id of the Nagaland politician.

CBI sources chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST mentioned that they are going to be taking Vijay Farmana into custody quickly to establish who employed him and whether or not it was a political conspiracy or not.