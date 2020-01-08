For Protection, Bus Driver Wears Helmet Amid Strike In Bengal

A driver is seen in a hemet in West Bengal’s Siliguri throughout “Bharat bandh”

Siliguri:

A driver of a state-run bus was seen behind the wheel in a helmet as he drove by the slim streets of Siliguri in West Bengal amid an all-India strike known as by commerce unions in the present day.

The West Bengal Transport Division mentioned it’s operating 22 per cent extra buses in the present day to assist commuters stranded because of the protest that was known as in opposition to the financial insurance policies of the federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commerce unions together with CITU and INTUC are implementing the strike over 12 calls for, together with pay hike and five-day working.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is linked to the ruling BJP, is just not collaborating within the strike.

Providers at some financial institution branches throughout the nation could also be affected.