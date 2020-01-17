For the first time 50 differently abled students will participate in 'Discussion on Examination'

For the primary time, 50 college students with disabilities from all around the nation will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dialogue on Examination' program. 20 On the occasion to be held on the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on January, the Prime Minister will talk with the scholars on eradicating the examination stress.

RC Meena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Useful resource Growth mentioned on Thursday that college students with disabilities collaborating within the dialogue on the examination can even get a possibility to speak to the Prime Minister. They’ve been chosen via a portray competitors organized with reference to examination stress. The very best portray of youngsters with disabilities can even be displayed on the venue.

A complete of two thousand college students and lecturers will take part on this program. Out of those 1050 college students have been chosen via essay competitors. Throughout this system, some college students can even get an opportunity to ask inquiries to the Prime Minister. Final yr, about 1.four lakh college students' entries for this program had been acquired from throughout the nation. This time the quantity has elevated to about 2.6 lakhs. The Prime Minister final answered the 16 questions of the scholars.