For the first time ever in the history of Kannada television, fans dedicate a 60ft cut out for Jothe Jotheyali

December 27, 2019
Jothe Jotheyali

Some reveals turn out to be in style, just a few others attain cult standing, however very not often does a present turn out to be an establishment in itself. Zee Kannada’s Jothe Jotheyali is one such present that has pioneered and revolutionized the tv trade and continues to win the hearts of individuals.

The fiction present has retained its no 1 standing and witnessed a complete of 171% of development within the first week of its launch. For such a exceptional present, the followers have been showering their love in exceptional methods and now taking their like to new heights, the ardent followers have made a 60ft minimize out of their beloved Arya Vardhan and Anu in Chitradurga at Jothe Jotheyali Jaathre on 22nd December 2019. From its launch to this milestone, the present has been seeing many firsts and this was certainly one of them.

Tune into Jothe Jotheyali this Sunday, 29th December 2019 at three PM solely on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD

