For whom the bill tolls! £120,000 is raised in a DAY to get Big Ben ringing for Brexit

Plans for Massive Ben to bong the UK out of the European Union descended into farce final evening.

Simply two days after Boris Johnson backed the concept of the bell ringing at 11pm on January 31st and referred to as for public donations to cowl the associated fee, Downing Avenue admitted defeat.

Senior authorities sources blamed ‘intransigence’ by the Home of Commons authorities who’ve raised a string of objections – and claimed the price of bringing the bell out of mothballs may very well be £500,000.

Andrea Leadsom, pictured, at the moment introduced she had donated £10 to the web attraction to pay for Massive Ben’s bongs to sound on January 31 at 11pm

Conservative MP Mark Francois is offended Massive Ben is not going to bong on Brexit day. He mentioned he would pay £1,000 in the direction of the £500,000 value of sounding the bell at 11pm on January 31

The announcement sparked fury from Tory MPs behind a fundraising marketing campaign which had raised greater than £120,000 in lower than a day.

On Tuesday Mr Johnson mentioned he couldn’t justify utilizing taxpayers’ cash to revive the bell for one evening and instructed the general public may ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben Bong’.

Greater than 9,000 folks have donated money, together with Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom who handed over £10. She wrote on Twitter: ‘I admit I’ve donated a tenner. #LoveBigBen. The Massive Ben should bong for Brexit marketing campaign.’

Former social gathering chief Iain Duncan Smith condemned the Home of Commons Fee and urged Mr Johnson to cease ‘sitting on the fence’.

‘On the eve of the only largest change that Britain will endure – arguably for the reason that finish of the Second World Struggle – the Home of Commons Fee, it seems, is set to depart Massive Ben mute.

‘This bell has rung out in any respect the crucial moments in our nation’s fashionable historical past. However that it ought to be silenced now verges on the absurd.

‘Somehow they managed to find time to clang the bell to welcome in the New Year which is of far less significance. They must rethink this and allow that bell to ring.’

He added: ‘I urge Downing Street to make a clear statement that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet want Big Ben to signal the moment when our great country officially leaves the EU.’

Former defence minister Mark Francois, who has pledged £1,000 of his personal cash, mentioned the PM can be ‘mad’ to again down.

‘As the Prime Minister effectively initiated this campaign live on TV two days ago and as we are clearly going to hit the target, he would be mad to back away from it.’

Home of Commons officers claimed it will value £500,000 to briefly carry again the bell for one night

Yesterday the Day by day Mail reported Downing Avenue sources saying the concept of restoring the bell for January 31st was ‘dead’, and Mr Johnson’s spokesman appeared to substantiate the information, pointing the finger of blame on the Commons authorities.

‘The House of Commons authorities have set out that there may be potential difficulties in accepting money from public donations,’ he mentioned. ‘I think the PM’s focus is on the occasions which he and the Authorities are planning to mark January 31.’

A Authorities supply blamed the ‘intransigence’ of Commons officers, saying: ‘We went to the Home authorities saying “how can we make this happen?” and so they got here again with a complete sequence of unhelpful feedback.

‘It’s very tough for us to say to folks they need to contribute cash when the entire thing may nonetheless be turned down by Parliament. In the event that they do increase the half one million kilos then the Commons authorities are going to have a really massive resolution to make.’

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who’s chairman of the fee, set himself firmly in opposition to the concept saying the associated fee can be ‘£50,000 a bong’ – and argued solely individuals who reside in Westminster would get to listen to the bell.

Officers additionally warned of the authorized and moral issues of accepting public donations, calling it ‘unprecedented’.

The extraordinary value is made up of £120,000 to reinstall and check the non permanent ‘bonging’ mechanism. That additionally contains the price of constructing a brief flooring within the belfry after which eradicating it once more. In addition they mentioned the Brexit bongs would delay renovations by as much as 4 weeks at a value of £100,000 per week.

Final evening one other Commons supply mentioned No10 may have pushed the problem by forcing a vote in Parliament.

‘The issue came up before the Commission and it was explained the cost and delay involved to the restoration of Big Ben and the Tower. If the Government really wanted it they could put forward some sort of motion and they could vote on it. That would overrule the commission.’

The attraction, run by the Stand Up four Brexit marketing campaign, launched on Wedneday morning on the GoFundMe web site and by final evening 9,000 donors had handed over £140,000zero in the direction of the £500,000 goal.

Writing on the location, one donor advised the PM to ‘get it done’.

‘I find it unbelievable that this wasn’t organized forward of time and at cheap expense similar to it has been with each different vital occasion. Simply get it finished!’