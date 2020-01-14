Ford connected car technology warns drivers of accidents, tailbacks or freak weather

Ford drivers will quickly get warnings from their CAR about accidents, site visitors jams and dangerous climate on the highway forward
- Native Hazard Info Know-how (LHI) was first examined on the Ford Puma
- Trial success means Ford is rolling out to the remainder of its automobiles this 12 months
- Firm claims it desires 80% of Ford automobiles to be fitted with the tech in 2020
Ford desires to suit 80 per cent of its 2020 automobiles with expertise that warns drivers about upcoming highway accidents, dangerous climate and site visitors jams.
It’s rolling out its Native Hazard Info Know-how (LHI) after a profitable European trial of the tech on its Ford Puma.
The system swimming pools information from different linked highway customers, emergency providers and the authorities and beams it from the cloud on to the automotive.
Alerts pop up on the automotive’s dashboard show warning the motive force about what lies across the nook.
Ford desires to suit 80 per cent of its 2020 automobiles with its Native Hazard Info Know-how (LHI) after a profitable European trial of the tech on its Ford Puma
Ford claims the system can be triggered by what occurs to Ford vehicles forward which are outfitted with its FordPass Join embedded modem – which connects to the web with a 4G connection.
A wide range of occasions can set off an alert, together with airbag deployment, hazard warning lights activated or windscreen wipers in use.
Ford claims the service is also used for every little thing from freak hailstorms, to sudden flooding and even landslides.
In contrast to present apps that require handbook enter, this may all be carried out autonomously.
The Ford Puma (pictured),a mini-SUV bought from final 12 months in Europe was fitted with the tech in a trial and Ford is now increasing using the system to extra automobiles. Info from linked automobiles can be saved within the cloud ans nicely as info from emergency providers and the authorities
Joerg Beyer, government director of engineering at Ford in Europe, stated: ‘What makes Native Hazard Info totally different is that it’s the vehicles which are linked – by way of the Web of Issues.
‘There isn’t any reliance on third celebration apps. This can be a vital step ahead. Warnings are particular, related and tailor-made to attempt to assist enhance your particular journey.’
Apps like Waze have been extraordinarily common with drivers as highway customers crave info on the present circumstances in addition to wanting real-time updates on what’s occurring forward.
The modem that connects to the web is linked and fitted as customary and connectivity comes free for a 12 months.
Continued use of the service will price prospects an annual subscription charge of £60 VAT.
HOW DOES FORD’S LOCAL HAZARD INFORMATION WORK?
In contrast to present apps that require handbook enter, information can be supplied autonomously.
Ford vehicles outfitted with the FordPass Join embedded modem – which connects to the web with a 4G connection – will mechanically add information about what is occurring on the highway.
This can be saved within the cloud and complimented with info from emergency providers and the authorities.
Details about what is occurring on the highway will then be despatched to close by highway customers who could also be out of sight, however would profit from the knowledge.
It is going to pop up on the dashboard of the Ford vehicles.
