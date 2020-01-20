Ford makes natural gas, high-speed Internet pledges to rural Ontario

The information from Premier Doug Ford on Monday morning was music to the ears of small city municipal leaders gathered in a Toronto resort for his or her annual advocacy convention.

Not solely gained’t the provincial finances include any surprises that can harm their backside line, however the province is shifting forward on two main recordsdata for these leaders — the growth of pure fuel and high-speed Web entry.

Ford introduced partnership between the province, the federal authorities and personal companions would deliver improved mobile and broadband service to areas in Norfolk, Wellington and Lambton counties, with extra growth to different areas on the horizon.

The premier additionally introduced that the Ontario Vitality Board will quickly begin taking purposes for the growth of pure fuel in rural areas. Whereas pure fuel accounts for about 75% of residence heating in Ontario, the shortage of distribution means in lots of rural areas properties nonetheless depend on oil, propane or electrical energy. The province has promised to develop pure fuel for residential use to decrease prices and greenhouse fuel emissions.

“Switching to natural gas can save a household up to $2,500 a year in heating costs. It’s one way our government is making life more affordable for the people of Ontario,” Ford mentioned.

Rural and northern municipal governments have made clear to the province that expanded entry to those two merchandise is a high precedence.

The premier additionally promised “no surprises” in his authorities’s finances for municipal leaders, a welcome change from final 12 months when retroactive adjustments to funding left municipal leaders scrambling.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips, additionally talking on the occasion, promised to maintain funding steady for the $500-million Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund and to seek the advice of on higher focus this system for municipal wants.

“Municipalities are critical partners in delivering services to the people of Ontario and we will continue to listen and work together to support people in every community across the province,” Phillips mentioned.

