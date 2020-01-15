Ford meets family members who lost loved ones in Iran jet disaster

Heartbreaking is how Ontario Premier Doug Ford describes his conferences on Tuesday with households who misplaced family members within the assault on Ukraine Worldwide Flight 752.

“It’s probably one of the toughest, most emotional meetings I’ve ever been in,” Ford stated.

The premier met with members of the family of assault victims on the regional workplace of federal World Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

“One family told me they showed up to their home in Tehran with body parts saying, ‘This is your loved one and you’ve got to keep it inside,’” Ford stated in a phone interview Tuesday. “One other household advised me they ripped indicators off their home windows simply exhibiting love for the individuals who had handed.

“It is a brutal, ruthless regime,” Ford stated.

Whereas Ford says he stands with the protestors at present taking to the streets in Iran over the airplane being shot down, there may be little he can do as premier. What Ford can do is figure with the federal authorities to assist households who want help.

“We’re working hand in hand with the federal government,” Ford stated.

“Wills, death certificates to deal with any insurance, any monies in bank accounts,” Ford stated.

Ford stated the province will do what they’ll for households who misplaced family members to make issues simpler.

Having access to financial institution accounts or insurance coverage funds does require a demise certificates which had beforehand been troublesome to acquire with no recovered physique — one thing members of the family could not have on this case.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Ford stated, together with ensuring that psychological well being helps are there for anybody who wants it.

“There are 115,000 Iranian-Canadians in Ontario; I want them to know that the people of Ontario, the people of Canada stand with them,” Ford stated.