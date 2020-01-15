Ford’s Puma SUV is What Car? car of the year for 2020

The reborn Ford Puma has been named automobile of the yr in What Automobile? journal’s 2020 awards on Tuesday night time.

The identify that the automobile maker affixed to a compact and sporty coupe virtually 20 years in the past has been revived in 2020 for Ford’s newest compact SUV, which proved a controversial transfer within the eyes of many automobile followers.

However What Automobile?’s skilled highway testers have claimed that the Puma is the very best all-round bundle you should purchase this yr.

The Puma, which begins from £20,545, was the chosen standout mannequin from a shortlist of 30 new vehicles that may arrive in showrooms this yr, with judges recommending it for ‘being enjoyable to drive, cleverly packaged and nicely priced’.

Finest new automobile of 2020: The Ford Puma SUV, which is priced from £20,500, has been named by What Automobile? as the very best new mannequin to purchase this yr

Some 27 mannequin and model awards have been handed out by the motoring title at a glitzy occasion in London on Tuesday night, starting from the very best sizzling hatch and efficiency automobile to the selection pick-up truck for 2020.

The Romanian-built Puma headed off the likes of the Skoda Scala, Vary Rover Evoque and Tesla Mannequin three, all of which have been winners in every of their respective sectors.

The Puma was additionally named the choose of the small SUVs, taking the class win forward of fashions together with the Audi Q2 and Skoda Kamiq.

In addition to ticking all the correct packing containers with regards to driving enjoyment, practicality and affordability, What Automobile?’s personal gas financial system checks confirmed that the Puma is an environment friendly small household automobile.

Within the journal’s impartial True MPG checks, it discovered that mild-hybrid variations sipped petrol, which means low operating prices for cash-strapped patrons.

What Automobile? automobile of the yr 2020 winners Automobile of the 12 months 2020: Ford Puma Finest Efficiency Automobile: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Finest Sports activities Automobile: Alpine A110 Pure Finest Luxurious SUV: Audi Q7 Finest Coupe: Audi TT Finest Plug-In Hybrid: BMW three Collection Finest Government Automobile: BMW three Collection Finest Luxurious Automobile: BMW 5 Collection Finest MPV: Citroën Berlingo Finest Small SUV: Ford Puma Finest Sizzling Hatch: Honda Civic Kind R GT Finest Worth Automobile: Kia Picanto Finest Household SUV: Vary Rover Evoque Finest Coupe SUV: Vary Rover Velar Finest Convertible: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Finest Giant SUV: Peugeot 5008 Finest Sports activities SUV: Porsche Macan S Finest Small Electrical Automobile: Renault Zoe Finest Household Automobile: Skoda Scala Finest Property Automobile: Skoda Very good Finest Giant Electrical Automobile: Tesla Mannequin three Finest Hybrid: Toyota Corolla Finest Small Automobile: Volkswagen Polo Finest Decide-Up Truck: Volkswagen Amarok Security Award: BMW three Collection Reader Award: Land Rover Defender Reliability Award: Lexus Know-how Award: Subaru Supply: What Automobile?

Judges mentioned the Ford Puma is ‘enjoyable to drive, cleverly packaged and nicely priced’

In addition to being named the general Automobile of the 12 months, it additionally took the crown within the small SUV class

‘Sensible and trendy’: What Automobile? mentioned the Ford Puma excels in all of the areas which are vital to patrons

First the Puma, subsequent the Mustang SUV The all-electric Mustang Mach-E can be priced from £40,000 and have a spread of as much as 370 miles Reusing a small coupe’s identify for an SUV has proved a matter of debate, however the Puma shouldn’t be Ford’s most controversial badging of the previous yr. That prize goes to the choice to launch an electrical SUV below the Mustang model – a moniker that is synonymous with American muscle vehicles with substantial V8 engines and loads of grunt and growl. Priced from £40,000 and with a spread of as much as 370 miles, the brand new battery-powered – and subsequently silent – Mustang Mach-E will see deliveries start this yr, Ford says.

Steve Huntingford, What Automobile? editor, mentioned: ‘As a small SUV, the Ford Puma competes in one of many fastest-growing sectors of the automobile market.

‘Crucially, it additionally excels in all of the areas which are vital to patrons, in response to our analysis.

‘Due to its sharp dealing with, gutsy engine and intelligent delicate hybrid expertise, it gives a mixture of enjoyable and frugality not beforehand seen amongst its rivals. Plus, it is as sensible as it’s fashionable.

‘In brief, the Ford Puma is really excellent.’

Victory on the 2020 What Automobile? automobile of the yr awards marks the sixth time Ford has taken residence this prestigious accolade.

Nonetheless, it has been 11 years for the reason that blue-oval model took the accolade – final achieved by the Fiesta supermini in 2009.

Roelant de Waard, vice chairman at Ford of Europe, mentioned it was a ‘nice honour’ for the Ford Puma to take the crown.

‘To obtain such excessive reward from trade specialists like What Automobile? kicks off the yr to an ideal begin,’ he added.

Manufacturing of the brand new Ford Puma started in October 2019 at Ford’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania

The 2020 Puma is a great distance from the unique Ford to hold the identical identify – the long-lasting small coupe that received numerous followers for the way nicely it dealt with

Different What Automobile? Award winners…

Three new classes have been added to the awards for 2020 to mirror the shifting market that has seen growing demand for electrical fashions – and the continued success of pricey SUVs.

The Renault Zoe was topped the primary greatest small electrical automobile, whereas Tesla’s Mannequin three – the one battery-electric mannequin to make it into the month-to-month prime 10 most registered fashions twice in 2019 – took the gong for the very best massive EV.

Charging forward: The Renault Zoe (left) and Tesla Mannequin three (proper) have been named the very best small and enormous electrical vehicles respectively

The Vary Rover Velar was the primary mannequin to win a brand new class celebrating the skills of coupe SUVs

Vary Rover’s smooth Velar SUV took the third new prize as the very best coupe SUV in the marketplace for 2020.

As for manufacturers, BMW took the most important haul of trophies.

Its newest three Collection received a trio of accolades – greatest govt automobile, plug-in hybrid and the security award.

Matthew Avery, Thatcham Analysis director of analysis and Security Award decide, mentioned the three Collection was an all-rounder for security after registering among the highest scores seen in Euro NCAP influence testing.

‘The three Collection accounts for almost a 3rd of BMW’s annual gross sales, maximising the real-world good thing about the security expertise fitted. Consequently, this automobile has the potential to make a real distinction to the security of UK highway customers,’ he added.

The BMW three Collection received three separate awards, together with one for security. Specialists mentioned it was probably the greatest all-round performers in crash checks in 2019

The German model additionally picked up a fourth gong, with the larger 5 Collection being named the best choice luxurious mannequin.

Audi and Skoda have been additionally recipients of a number of awards, with the Skoda Scala named as the very best household automobile and the Skoda Very good the choose of the estates.

Audi received the very best luxurious SUV with the Q7, and greatest coupe because of the highly-regarded TT.

Regardless of not but being in the marketplace, the ‘Reader Award’ for essentially the most hotly-anticipated new mannequin for the yr, went to the brand new Land Rover Defender.

Rawdon Glover, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover UK, mentioned: ‘The What Automobile? Awards have lengthy been among the many most trusted within the trade and our efficiency this yr is an ideal affirmation of the trail that we’ve set Land Rover on.

‘Not solely are two of our present automobiles now objectively the very best of their respective lessons, however the future additionally appears equally shiny, with large enthusiasm from most people for the brand new Defender.’

The Land Rover Defender, which is able to value from £40,000, was named essentially the most eagerly anticipated new mannequin for 2020 by readers of What Automobile? journal