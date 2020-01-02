Foreign currency service Travelex takes all its sites offline

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

International foreign money service Travelex mentioned right now that it has taken all its websites offline after being attacked by a software program virus on New Yr’s Eve.

The group mentioned it first found the assault on December 31 and instantly took its techniques offline to guard knowledge and forestall the virus spreading.

It has since been compelled to offer overseas alternate companies manually in its branches.

Tony D’Souza, chief government of Travelex, mentioned: ‘We remorse having to droop a few of our companies to be able to include the virus and shield knowledge.

‘We apologise to all our clients for any inconvenience prompted in consequence.

‘We’re doing all we are able to to revive our full companies as quickly as attainable.’

Travelex mentioned it has drafted in groups of IT specialists and exterior cyber safety specialists to isolate the virus and get affected techniques again on-line.

It comes as many holidaymakers are overseas for the Christmas holidays.

Travelex was on the centre of an IT disaster almost two years in the past, when it mistakenly leaked knowledge on 1000’s of consumers of companion Tesco Financial institution.

The group, which offered overseas foreign money on behalf of Tesco Financial institution, shared the client database by mistake in March 2018, exposing the main points of 17,000 folks, together with full names, emails, telephone numbers, IP addresses and the ultimate digits of financial institution playing cards.

The corporate advised clients on Twitter earlier right now: ‘We’re at the moment having IT points and are extraordinarily sorry for any inconvenience.

‘At this stage, we’re unable to carry out transactions on the web site or via the app. Sorry once more for any inconvenience and we’re working across the clock to repair the problems.’

A message on its web site mentioned: ‘This web site can be again on-line quickly! This web site is briefly unavailable whereas we make upgrades to enhance our service to you.

‘We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thanks to your endurance. Thanks for utilizing Travelex!’

It comes after tens of millions of Halifax, Lloyds and Financial institution of Scotland clients began the New Yr unable to entry their financial institution accounts after their web sites crashed.

On-line banking was down for purchasers of all 4 banks, who took to social media to bemoan the outage on New Yr’s Day.

Giant elements of Britain had been left unable to entry their accounts on their computer systems or smartphone apps for a number of hours.

Halifax, Lloyds and Financial institution of Scotland later apologised for the ‘points’ and mentioned their techniques had been now up and working once more.